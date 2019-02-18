

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher on Monday, extending gains from previous session, amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks that are set to continue this week in Washington.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 25.34 points, or 0.27%, at 9,267.46. The index scaled a low of 9,229.13 and a high of 9,295.03 in the session.



On Friday, SMI ended up 99.41 points, or 1.09%, at 9,242.12.



Credit Suisse gained 1.8%, Sika ended 1.3% up and Nestle advanced 1.03%. Swatch Group gained about 0.9% and Swisscom ended 0.85% up.



Aryzta jumped 6.3%, AMS and Sunrise Communications, both gained about 3%.



Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Julius Baer, Zurich Insurance and UBS Group ended lower by 0.3 to 0.9%.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended lower, with its benchmark FTSE 100 declining 0.24%. Germany's DAX ended flat and France's CAC 40 gained 0.3%.



