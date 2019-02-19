

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) reported a net loss of $13.7 million, or $0.09 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $50.6 million, or $0.34 per share for the same period in 2017.



Net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a non-cash benefit of about $51.6 million or $0.35 per share, related to the U.S. tax law changes enacted in December 2017.



Net revenues declined to $158.36 million from $163.27 million last year.



