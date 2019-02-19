

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co. (HMC) plans to announce the closure of its Swindon car plant, U.K. in 2022, with the loss of about 3,500 jobs.



Honda has yet to make a formal announcement.



But local MP Justin Tomlinson said he had spoken to Honda, which confirmed it was consulting with 'all staff'.



Production for Europe will consolidate in Japan in 2021, Justin Tomlinson, MP for North Swindon, said on Twitter. Honda also plans to cease production in Turkey, where the company makes the Civic sedan, he said.



'They are clear this is based on global trends and not Brexit,' Tomlinson said. 'Honda will be consulting with all staff and there is not expected to be any job losses or changes in production until 2021.'



