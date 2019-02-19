

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - The Management Board of Aareal Bank at its meeting resolved to consider a dividend payment proposal in the amount of 2.10 euros per share in the resolution on the appropriation of profits. The proposal is to be submitted to the Supervisory Board with respect to the 2019 Annual General Meeting.



At the current share price, the distribution proposed would result in a dividend yield of 7.6 per cent. The final appropriation of profits for the 2018 financial year is subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting.



Aareal Bank said it will publish its preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2018 financial year on 27 February 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX