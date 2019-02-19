Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6275-6278

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Feb 19, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order to supply an M701S(DA)X gas turbine, steam turbine, and power generator for Chinese steelmaker Maanshan Iron & Steel Company, Ltd. The equipment will be the key components of a blast furnace gas (BFG)-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant with a 180 megawatt (MW) class output. Operations are scheduled to commence at the end of 2020.This power generating equipment effectively utilizes by-product gases emitted by the blast, coke, and converter furnaces, and will be used to enhance the GTCC facilities already in operation. Once the equipment is operational, Maanshan plans to use a portion of the electric power generated within the plant itself, the same as with existing equipment.The BFG-fired GTCC facility will comprise the M701S(DA)X gas turbine, a heat recovery boiler, steam turbine, generator, gas compressor, and auxiliary equipment. MHPS will supply the gas turbine, steam turbine, generator, and gas compressor, as well as auxiliary equipment including electrostatic precipitators and speed reduction units. The generator will be manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.Maanshan Iron & Steel is a leading Chinese steelmaker located in Anhui Province. MHPS has a good relationship with the company, and in 2007 supplied a M701S(DA) GTCC power plant 1 series for the factory, the first M701S(DA) system in China. MHPS received this order in recognition of this track record and the exceptional performance of its gas turbines.Amid global initiatives to protect the environment, China's steel industry is also facing strong pressure to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Because BFG-fired GTCC systems make effective use of the by-product gases emitted by steel plants, they both lighten environmental loads, and contribute significantly to efficient energy use.BFG has a lower calorific value than natural gas, and so requires advanced technology to achieve stable combustion. MHPS has developed proprietary technologies in BFG-fired GTCC power generation, including development of a dedicated combustion system in the 1980s. These technologies have been supplied to steel plants in Japan and around the world, with MHPS today holding a leading global share of more than 60% of the market.Going forward, MHPS will continue to promote its BFG-fired GTCC systems to the global market as part of an ongoing drive for efficient use of energy resources, and reduced environmental burden.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.