

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday despite the absence of any cues from Wall Street which was closed on Monday for a public holiday. Investors remained optimistic about the U.S.-China trade talks set to resume in Washington later in the day, as the world's two largest economies race to reach a deal by the March 1 deadline.



The Australian market is advancing, extending gains from the previous session amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and in the absence of any cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday. Investors digested a raft of mixed corporate earnings results.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 21.80 points or 0.36 percent to 6,111.60, after rising to a high of 6,114.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 19.10 points or 0.31 percent to 6,189.80. Australian shares hit over four-month highs on Monday.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac - are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.5 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is rising 0.3 percent, while Oil Search is down almost 1 percent.



Oil Search reported a 13 percent increase in full-year profit, but it missed analysts' estimates.



In the mining space, BHP Group is adding 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is edging up 0.1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is rising almost 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.



IOOF Holdings reported a 5 percent increase in half-year underlying profit, partly due to the purchase of ANZ's wealth unit, while its statutory profit tripled from the prior year. The financial services company's shares are gaining more than 11 percent.



Cochlear reported a 16 percent increase in its half-year profit, but said it recorded slower growth in the U.S. and Europe. The hearing implant maker's shares are losing more than 7 percent.



Blackmores posted a 0.4 percent increase in half-year net profit, but warned that its sales in China are not expected to grow within the next six months. The health supplements maker's shares are falling more than 23 percent.



Seven West Media said its half-year net profit declined almost 14 percent on lower advertising revenue. The free-to-air television broadcaster's shares are losing almost 10 percent.



Coles Group recorded a 14 percent decrease in first-half profit, while its supermarket sales rose. Shares of the retailer, spun off from Wesfarmers in November, are declining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7126, down from $0.7150 on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher in choppy trade in the absence of any cues from Wall Street which was closed on Monday for a holiday. Nevertheless, optimism about U.S.-China trade talks boosted investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 31.18 points or 0.15 percent to 21,313.03, after rising to a high of 21,323.45 earlier. Japanese shares hit a two-month high on Monday.



The major exporters are mixed. Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent and Panasonic is down almost 1 percent, while Sony is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is down 0.2 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by 0.4 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.2 percent, while Honda is down 0.3 percent. Honda Motor plans to announce the closure of its Swindon car plant in the U.K. in 2022, with the loss of about 3,500 jobs.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising 0.6 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Showa Shell Sekiyu is rising more than 3 percent and Tokyu Corp. is higher by almost 3 percent. Chubu Electric Power and Dentsu are advancing more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Furukawa Electric is losing almost 2 percent, while Softbank Group, Hitachi Zosen and Toray Industries are lower by more than 1 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai is rising more than 1 percent, while Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher. New Zealand and South Korea are modestly lower.



The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the President's Day holiday.



The major European markets closed mixed on Monday, amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks. France's CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended lower by about 0.24 percent and Germany's DAX ended 0.01 percent down.



