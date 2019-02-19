NEXT Biometrics Receives Further Orders for Aadhaar Enabled Applications in India

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced that it has received further orders for its STQC and UIDAI certified fingerprint technology in India.

The fingerprint sensors are sold through NEXT's distribution partner AqTronics Technologies, Pvt. Ltd. and will be used in a range of Aadhaar based applications such as Jeevan Pramaan (i.e. an Aadhaar enabled digital service for pensioners), Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) applications and Aadhaar enabled attendance systems (AEBAS).

"We are very pleased about the new orders and the growing presence we are gaining in the market," said Ritu Favre, CEO of NEXT Biometrics. "AqTronics is a strong partner for us in India and we look forward to further growing our business relationship with this experienced and renowned team."

"Application developers and system integrators opt for NEXT's sensor technology because of its reliable performance and seamless integration," said Harinath Gupta, Director Sales of AqTronics. "Working with a proven supplier like NEXT is a key asset for us."

