Halton to Deliver Design Hoods for a New Luxury Cruise Ship

Halton will expand its supply of indoor air solutions from cruise ship cabins and galleys to special solutions for ship restaurants. The company will supply a total of 31 made-to-order custom-designed energy efficient hoods - a first of its kind on the market. The innovative design is specially developed for Geonbae, Virgin Voyages' "Korean BBQ" restaurant. The custom hoods were developed and tested in collaboration with Virgin Voyages and master shipbuilder Fincantieri over the course of two years at the R&D centre of Halton's factory in Germany.

In addition to the specially designed hoods, Halton will provide Virgin Voyages with galley ventilation solutions that are highly efficient, reducing energy consumption by up to 50 percent from traditional systems, and were manufactured in Halton's factory in Lahti, Finland.

Halton was selected to develop this critical new system due to its long-term expertise and ability to develop and deliver demanding solutions designed and tested to suit the client's particular conditions as well as the company's high-performing and efficient technology.

"Halton not only provides top quality products and state-of-the-art technologies, but their team of experts allowed us to challenge the status quo and develop an industry leading custom solution, which will allow us to bring our lively Geonbae restaurant to life while also helping us achieve our goal to incorporate smart technologies across the ship that help us limit our environmental impact," said Frank Weber, Senior Vice President of Hotel operations for Virgin Voyages.

"Our close cooperation with Virgin Voyages has provided us with a truly inspiring opportunity to develop together new visionary solutions drawing on our knowledge of demanding indoor environments and sustainable energy-efficient ventilation. At the same time, we will contribute to the wellbeing and best-in-class cruise experience for the people on board. In all, we are very happy to be in the heart of our mission in this project," said Sami Piirainen, Director of Halton Marine.

Halton's deliveries include

Specially manufactured round Halton JES hoods, with integrated lighting system for the "Geonbae" Scarlet Lady's Korean BBQ restaurant, designed according to the requirements by Virgin Voyages' architects. The hoods have undergone two years of development and testing at Halton's R&D centre in Germany in collaboration with the Virgin Voyages and Fincantieri. The hoods comply with the USPHS (United States Public Health Service) hygiene requirements.

Galley hoods featuring Halton's patented Capture Jet technology. The hoods utilize mechanical and UV-C grease filtration.

M.A.R.V.E.L. automation system that enables on-demand ventilation and energy savings.

Halton began order deliveries for the Scarlet Lady in October 2018 from the Lahti factory. The ship's construction will be completed in early 2020.

