SES-IMAGOTAG: Euronics extends partnership with SES-imagotag to include 400 stores in Italy

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global n°1 in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and Retail IoT solutions, today announced an agreement with the leading electronics retailer Euronics to digitalize its 400 stores in Italy.

Following the successful contracts with the Euronics Group, in Germany (Euronics), Lithuania (TOPO Centras), and in the Middle East (Sharaf DG), SES-imagotag is to go ahead with the deployment of its VUSION solution in Italy. This is part of an international framework agreement recently signed between the two companies SES-imagotag and EURONICS GEIE (the holding company of Euronics), and it will take place progressively over the next three years.

In choosing to further develop its relationship with SES-imagotag, Euronics is recognizing the unique experience of the Group with electronics retailers, and the value-added of its 100% Cloud-based Retail IoT platform. By leveraging VUSION, Euronics will enhance its in-store customer experience with digital services such as indoor navigation for shoppers, and rich content at the shelf accessible via smartphones through NFC interactions and QR codes displayed on ESLs.

"We are delighted to have selected SES-imagotag, whose local Italian team has been very supportive and decisive in our decision process, and its VUSION solution. Being able to automate low-value-added tasks, to dedicate our staff to customer service and offer new digital services to shoppers will greatly improve our daily operations and overall shopping experience" comments Maurizio Andronico, Vice President Euronics Italia.

Hans Carpels, President of Euronics International, adds: "We are extremely confident about the SES-imagotag solution as it offers a better experience to our customers and improve our in-store efficiency. The roll-out in the different countries (Germany, the United Arab Emirates and France with Boulanger) are proven successes and the very closely measured latest installation in Lithuania showed an increase in margin of 1%. So, we are glad to continue and achieve our global digital transformation together with SES-imagotag."

Sebastien Fourcy, Senior Executive Vice President, Sales EMEA at SES-imagotag, added: "We are thrilled that after having successfully completed our roll-out in their stores in Europe and across the Middle East, Euronics has chosen to extend our partnership through this agreement to go ahead and equip their 400 Italian stores with our Cloud-based VUSION Retail IoT platform. The backing of client of the calibre of Euronics vindicates our vision for the future of retail and the move towards widespread ESL adoption as being the standard for physical retailers worldwide."

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

