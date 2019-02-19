

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc. (FGP.L) reported that Group revenue was up 13.7% in the year to date period. Group revenue in constant currency and excluding the SWR rail franchise was up 5.5% in the period; Road divisions' revenue in constant currency was up 1.9% in the period.



Overall trading in the period supports unchanged outlook for the full year, with higher cash inflows



FirstGroup Chief Executive Matthew Gregory said, 'Our overall trading performance in the period was in line with our expectations; in particular last summer's strong bid season in First Student, our largest division, together with further momentum in First Bus, support our unchanged outlook for the full year. Recognising that overall conditions in our markets remain uncertain, and poor weather retains the potential to affect our performance, we are getting on with delivering plans that will improve services for customers and unlock the inherent value within the Group.'



First Bus like-for-like passenger revenue growth was 1.3% in the period with higher revenue per mile from commercial actions. This more than offset a like-for-like passenger volume decrease of 1.9% in the period, driven by subdued high street footfall over the Christmas period and network restructuring.



First Rail's like-for-like passenger revenue growth slowed to +4.2% in the period, principally reflecting significant infrastructure challenges which resulted in disappointing operating performance for passengers towards the end of 2018.



