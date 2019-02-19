

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Tuesday that Kumba Iron Ore Limited's 2018 attributable earnings decreased 22% to R9.6 billion from 2017 result of R12.3 billion which had benefited from the positive impact of an impairment reversal of R4.8billion before tax.



Attributable earnings per share for the year were R30.08, compared to R38.63 last year.



Kumba achieved headline earnings in 2018 of R9.7 billion, similar to that of 2017, supported by a 1% increase in the average realised iron ore export price to $72/tonne and R1 billion of cost savings.



Headline earnings per share for the year were R30.28, compared to R30.47 last year.



EBITDA margin improved to 45% from 42% last year.



Total revenue decreased by 1% to R45.7 billion from R46.4 billion for 2017, mainly as a result of total sales volumes reducing by 4% to 40.0 Mt.



The decrease was as a result of a combination of missed sales opportunities due to derailments experienced, single loading due to the six-week scheduled refurbishment of a ship loader, and temporary closure of the Iron Ore Export Channel (IOEC) due to a truck colliding with a railway bridge in November 2018.



Total tonnes mined increased 8% to 292.5 Mt. Total production reduced by 4% to 43.1 Mt, as planned, within guidance of between 43 Mt and 44 Mt.



Further, the company announced final cash dividend of R15.73 per share, and total dividend of R30.24 per share.



