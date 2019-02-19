Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market to hit $455mn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) market is set to rise from USD 330 million in 2018 to over USD 455 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Increasing business aircraft demand owing to regular inter and intra-city travel for corporate activities will propel the AHRS market share over the projected timeframe. Rising usage of UAVs for commercial and military activities including reconnaissance, surveillance, and target attacks will further stimulate business growth.

The benefits including lower weight, reduced wiring, and minimized power consumption will provide positive prospects for attitude and heading reference systems market expansion. Higher reliability offered by GPS enabled AHRS along with improving roll and pitch accuracy are supporting the industry demand over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, cost reduction achieved with the usage of MEMS-based sensors will result in improving the operational efficiency, thereby expanding the business share until 2025.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3083

UAV holds significant volume share in the AHRS market place. This dominance is attributed to its numerous applications including civil infrastructure inspection, precision agriculture, and environmental monitoring. Real-time monitoring along with provision for security and surveillance facilities will further enhance the market penetration over the forecast timeframe. Newer opportunities offered in construction activities in terms of lower cost and reduced risks will additionally support the attitude and heading reference systems market growth by 2025.

GPS AHRS will witness considerable growth owing to its superior performance as compared to conventional AHRS. The segment provides position estimates in addition to attitude and heading information. It also computes longitudinal acceleration to help eliminate drift errors which are inherent in conventional AHRS. These capabilities offered will enhance the (AHRS) attitude and heading reference systems market penetration over the study timeframe.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 523 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from the report, "Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) Market Size By Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), By Type (Conventional AHRS, ADAHRS, GPS AHRS, ), By Component (Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Magnetometer, Digital Processing Unit), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/attitude-heading-reference-system-ahrs-market

Gyroscope segment will account for a significant share owing to its innovations and technological advancements, thereby boosting the attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) market share over the forecast timeframe. Technological advancements in products including ring laser gyroscope, fiber-optic gyroscope, and MEMS gyroscope will further stimulate the volume growth till 2025. Reduced overall product cost along with the integration of MEMS gyroscope across the system will accelerate the market size over the study timeframe.

North America AHRS market will grow significantly owing to proliferating demand for military UAVs. Increasing demand for business aircraft and increasing air passenger traffic will further enhance the industry growth over the projected timeframe. The presence of major aircraft OEMs such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman focusing on introducing advanced systems will further support the regional growth.

Key players in the attitude and heading reference systems market include Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Meggitt PLC, Safran S.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lord Microstrain, Sparton Corporation, Vectornav Technologies LLC, Moog, Inc LLC, Teledyne TSS and Universal Avionics. Industrial participants are involved in new and innovative product launches for increasing their market share.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3083

Browse Related Reports:

Aircraft Communication System Market Size By Product (SATCOM, HF, VHF, UHF, Data Link Communication), By Component (Antenna, Transponder, Receiver, Transmitter, Transceiver, Display & Processor), By Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Helicopters, Spacecraft), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Algeria, UAE, Syria, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-communication-system-market

Smart Weapons Market Size Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran), Application Development Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/smart-weapons-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://sdf-kh.org/