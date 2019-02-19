Cyprus, Feb 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International, Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., and JCC, the largest face to face acquirer in Cyprus, today announced the signing of a joint licencing agreement enabling JCB cards to be used at all JCC POS systems, ATMs and online touch points across Cyprus and Greece. This partnership will launch in 2019 with the purpose of extending JCB's presence in Europe and the East Mediterranean. In particular, more than 800,000 Russian tourists per year will enjoy comprehensive JCB acceptance in Cyprus.JCC's 29 years of providing high-quality payment systems in Cyprus and Greece will enable JCB to become increasingly useful to its customers travelling to and around Europe. After activation JCB Cardmembers will be able to use their card at most hotels, restaurants, petrol stations and many more retailers during their stay.Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director of JCB International (Europe) Ltd., commented: "JCC's huge presence across stores and venues in Cyprus and Greece enables us to expand JCB face to face acceptance and ongoing growth in Europe to provide our customers with a smoother payment experience in these European countries. This partnership enables our cardmembers to seamlessly use JCB cards in Cyprus and Greece as we continue to provide millions of our cardmembers across the world with a unique and hassle free shopping experience when visiting Cyprus and Greece."Mr. Nicodemos Damianou, General Manager at JCC added: "JCC is delighted to partner with JCB, as part of our strategy to expand and enhance our payment card acceptance and settlement services in Cyprus. JCB is becoming one of the most prominent card schemes in the wider region and we are happy to have the opportunity to offer the tourists visiting Cyprus with this value added service. We are convinced that this partnership will benefit both our businesses."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactKumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.