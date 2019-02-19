An Exclusive presence in 'Silicon Wadi' and new access to another key EMEA market add to the global advantages of acquiring one of Israel's leading independent cybersecurity VADs

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today announced it is acquiring SecureWave, one of Israel's leading independent cybersecurity VADs. The move adds another advanced economy to the worldwide market penetration of the Exclusive Group, establishes an in-country presence within one of the world's most significant innovation hubs, and expands the Group's service reach to the benefit of its global customers and partners.

"This acquisition is about more than just filling in the gaps of our EMEA footprint it represents a fantastic opportunity to tap into a significant new local market and use our in-country presence to extend relationships with Israeli-based technology innovators," said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO at Exclusive Group. "In SecureWave we feel we have identified a like-minded VAD business with a committed and successful team who understand value. And as well as similar business principles, we also share some of the same cybersecurity and cloud transformation vendors in our portfolio, enabling our partners to gain immediate benefits from this acquisition."

Tel Aviv-based SecureWave is situated in the area known as 'Silicon Wadi' home to a high concentration of some of the most influential technology businesses in the world. Its major vendors include Fortinet, Nutanix and Infoblox all of which are strategic to Exclusive's cyber and cloud transformation portfolios and it trades with around 250 reseller, systems integrator and service provider partners. SecureWave's current CEO Moran Gerassi who becomes Country Manager for Exclusive Networks Israel and other key management will remain in their roles to ensure continuity and execute on an accelerated growth plan for the business.

"On behalf of SecureWave's staff and partner community, we are delighted to join Exclusive Group on its journey as the world's biggest global specialist VAD in cyber and cloud," said Moran Gerassi, CEO at SecureWave. "I look forward to working closely with Exclusive teams and partners around the world as we combine efforts to address new global and local opportunities and pursue our next phase of growth together."

About Exclusive Group

Exclusive Group is building the world's biggest specialist VAD in cybersecurity and cloud transformation. Through its best-in-class portfolio of market leaders and disruptive challengers, unique reputation for innovative technology expertise, and global services and logistics infrastructure, Exclusive Group creates opportunities across the channel ecosystem by bridging skills gaps in cyber and cloud. With 50+ offices across five continents, and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Group is the global value-added services and technologies (VAST) group with a hybrid distribution model that is optimised for volume but differentiated by value. Find out more at www.exclusive-group.com.

About SecureWave

SecureWave is a distribution company operating based on the Value Added Distribution method, specialising in the field of data security and IT infrastructure. SecureWave brings unique added value to the supply chain, specialised in the commercial aspects of retail distribution, yet with proven technical know-how and experience in the field.

SecureWave was founded with the goal of providing solutions for the marketing channels in Israel, of identifying advanced vendors and technologies throughout the world, and representing them in Israel while tailoring them to the unique demands of the IT market in Israel.

