Northern Lights Supply Store in Alberta Receives First Inventory in Preparation for Grand Opening

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT ) (FSE: 0OS1) (OTCMKTS: WKULF) is pleased to announce that Northern Lights Supply in Nisku, Alberta has received its initial shipment from AGLC allowing it to set a grand opening date for February 23rd.

"Having received the store's initial order, we are currently stocking the shelves and conducting our final staff training and systems checks in order to hold our grand opening next week, on February 23rd," said Northern Lights Supply President, Derek Shields.

Highlights include:

Northern Lights Supply will open with approximately $200,000 worth of inventory

worth of inventory Weekly shipments are anticipated from AGLC to replenish stock and serve customers reliably

15 Northern Lights Supply staff have been hired and trained

Community cannabis education and training seminars for local business organizations and the hospitality industry approved by AGLC to proceed

"Derek and his team have done a tremendous amount of work to reach this point and they have done so expediently. We are thrilled for the opening next week," said Mr. Paul Chu, Weekend Unlimited President and CEO. "The extent to which his team has worked productively with AGLC to emphasize the importance of cannabis education and outreach programs from Northern Lights Supply as it enters this new market is of paramount importance to our long-term plans as active members of the community," added Mr. Chu.

Weekend has previously announced an arms-length agreement to acquire 49% of Northern Lights Supply. Northern Lights Supply houses 6500 sqft. of retail space and is located adjacent to the Edmonton International Airport, along Alberta's busiest corridor, serving the cities of Leduc and Beaumont.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

