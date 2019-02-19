

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Cobham plc (COB.L) announced that it has reached an agreement with Boeing on its damages assertions related to KC-46 contract. Cobham said, reflecting the impact of the agreement, its 2018 preliminary results will include an additional non-underlying charge of 160 million pounds which comprises 86 million pounds relating to settlement of the dispute and 74 million pounds relating to additional costs to complete based on this agreement.



The stringent terms of the original KC-46 contract, remain in place, Cobham plc noted. Boeing has ended its payment withhold against Cobham invoices.



Cobham will release its results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 7 March 2019.



