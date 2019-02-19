NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 19, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has announced the successful completion of the first ETSI Millimetre Wave Transmission (mWT) Plugtests event for demonstrating the interoperability of SDN solutions for microwave and Millimetre-wave transport applications. NEC participated as part of the ETSI ISG mWT Group, as ETSI hosted and organized the event, which took place from 21 to 24 January in Sophia Antipolis, France. A total of seven manufacturers, including NEC, participated in the Plugtests. Four global operators participated as observers.The aim of the Plugtests was to explore the potential of a unified SDN super controller utilizing standardized North Bound Interface (NBI) and data models for network topology, as well as the potential of unified services and traffic management across multiple vendors' domain controllers. For that purpose, the ETSI ISG mWT Group adopted the IETF based standards; Restconf for the NBI, general topology models, the latest draft Microwave model for network and Ethernet topology discovery, and end-to-end creation and deletion of a Layer 2 Ethernet service.The following use cases were developed for the Plugtests. Each successfully passed all tests during the Plugtests event:- Network and Service Discovery (NSD);e.g., Collection of network topology information across multiple vendors' domain controllers.- L2 service provisioning for E2E networks, including ethernet and microwave paths.For the Plugtests event, NEC used its latest iPASOLINK split mount VR4 microwave communications systems, and part of the NEC Next Generation Converged Radio solution for LTE & beyond, including its latest UNMS Domain controller supporting Restconf for the NBI."This is important architecture for SDN, where a super controller is used to manage multiple vendor domains for E2E network, traffic and service management for future 5G operations. This unified NBI approach has the potential of ensuring efficient network operation with innovative applications. The Plugtests complement NEC's ongoing activities and contributions to other SDN standards organizations and cement NEC's commitment to realizing future-proof transport networks as founding member of the ETSI ISG mWT," said Hideyuki Muto, deputy general manager, Wireless Solutions Division, NEC Corporation."NEC will support and contribute actively to creating a standard profile for SDN Microwave and Millimetre-wave transport applications," said Dr. Nader Zein, vice chair of ETSI ISG mWT and chief engineer, NEC Laboratories Europe.