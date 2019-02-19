Consumers and brands aligned on importance of doing good; outpace US and Australia

-Study also reveals opportunities for brands to improve customer experience in personalisation, listening and elevating human interactions

A new study from cloud-based experience leader, InMoment, uncovered five trends, including one that reveals UK consumers are outshining their global peers in making social responsibility a priority when choosing which brands to support. Unlike other areas in the study, UK companies were well aligned with consumers, also ranking this as a major area of focus.

The 2019 UK CX Trends study found that 42 percent of consumers say that brands' support of environmental, social or political causes is becoming more or much more important to their purchasing decisions. This is notable as previous research found UK consumers already rank corporate social responsibility much higher than US or Australian consumers. Just 36 percent of US consumers and 18 percent of Australian consumers said this factor is becoming more or much more important in their decisions.

InMoment's annual CX Trends studies survey both consumers and brands to reveal where these two groups align, and where there are disconnects on important customer experience issues. In addition to the trend mentioned above, the 2019 study revealed four additional trends, as well as important takeaways, to help brands move beyond mistakes and realize the massive opportunities found well-executed customer experience.

The five trends include:

Lurking vs. Listening. Brands prioritise mining digital data, social posts, and reviews over having direct conversations with consumers about important issues. However, most customers (73 percent) say asking them directly is the best way to get to the most essential insights.

Brands prioritise mining digital data, social posts, and reviews over having direct conversations with consumers about important issues. However, most customers (73 percent) say asking them directly is the best way to get to the most essential insights. Dismissing the Human Factor. Customers say the most important thing brands can do to improve their experience is provide better service through their employees.

Customers say the most important thing brands can do to improve their experience is provide better service through their employees. Neglecting Non-buyers. Seventy-two percent of customers who leave a website without buying are there to browse, compare or research, but that isn't necessarily the bad news. Most brands aren't even thinking about how to create experiences to engage these pre-customers for the long-term.

Seventy-two percent of customers who leave a website without buying are there to browse, compare or research, but that isn't necessarily the bad news. Most brands aren't even thinking about how to create experiences to engage these pre-customers for the long-term. Definition of Loyalty Diverges. Customers say one of the most important ways they show loyalty is by providing both positive and negative feedback. It's difficult for most brands (and many metrics) to treat constructive criticism as a gift and not a scourge.

Customers say one of the most important ways they show loyalty is by providing both positive and negative feedback. It's difficult for most brands (and many metrics) to treat constructive criticism as a gift and not a scourge. Consumers Care. Corporate social responsibility is increasingly important for both customers and employees. Forty-two percent of UK consumers believe it is becoming more or much more important for brands to embrace those causes.

Download report here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005394/en/

Contacts:

Lisa Davis

VP Communications

ldavis@inmoment.com