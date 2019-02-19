Telecoming Leverages Local Mobile Learning Among Children in Africa

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The European Carrier Billing specialist closes new agreements with local edutainment producers to encourage mobile learning across Africa

Ubongo Kids, Akili and Me are some of the new educational cartoons which will be distributed by Telecoming in Kenya and South Africa , as a starting point

Telecoming, the European technology company specialized in direct carrier billing expands its operations across Africa, taking new local edutainment contents.

Telecoming has closed a partnership with Ubongo, Africa's leading producer of kids' edutainment contents to increase the distribution of its cartoon shows, Akili and Me and Ubongo Kids in Africa, starting with Kenya and South Africa, with prospects of further expansion.In addition, the shows will be offered in languages such as Swahili, French or English.

These impactful educational shows produced in Tanzania and bolstered by an increasing proportion of mobile internet traffic in Africa, especially in Kenya (83%) and South Africa (71%)1 enables to leverage large-scale educational contents among children.

"Partnerships with local edutainment producers like Ubongo genuinely help us to encourage the delivery of high-value learning contents across the African market", says Mohamed Benhamadi, Regional Operations Director- France & Africa at Telecoming.

According to Doreen Kessy, Chief Business Officer at Ubongo "Telecoming's expertise in delivering mobile content is extremely useful for our educational cartoons to reach more and more children across Africa…"

Telecoming 's arrival to the continent started in South Africa in 2015, in collaboration with key mobile carriers and always supporting local content producers. This strategy has been strengthened in the past months with the launch of the children's Nigerian educational programme Bino & Fino, precisely addressed at a young local audience in SA.

