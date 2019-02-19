Head of CKV Bank named Belgium's Financial Services CEO of the Year by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The CEO of CKV Spaarbank has gained global recognition in the illustrious Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) annual Awards program. Rudi Deruytter was named 'Financial Services CEO of the Year - Belgium', impressing the judging panel with his person-centred approach to digital transformation.

The title was handed out as part of the BWM 2018 Global Corporate Excellence Awards which identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities.

As digitalisation continues to take the banking sector by storm, there's mounting pressure on financial institutions to keep up with technological advances and customer demand. With over a third of banking customers preferring to do all their banking online and increasing demand for mobile apps, traditional banks are in danger of being left behind if they don't respond to change.

Family run CKV Spaarbank may be a traditional bank, but their leader is anything but set in his ways. Rudi Deruytter is embracing change within the industry, harnessing modern technology to give customers more of what they want. It's no surprise to those who know how the bank operates; ever since it was established in 1956 CKV has been renowned for putting customers first.

Specialising in retail banking, the company mainly works with private individuals and has always been committed to working in a non-conventional way. The approach is a person-centred one, creating tailor made financial solutions that fit around the needs of the individual, with a strict code of ethics that include trust, social responsibility and compliance with law and regulations.

The bank's move towards digital banking is a direct response to customer need. Rudi Deruytter explained, "Digitalisation is the future. We want to innovate with technology today to define banking for tomorrow, so we are developing apps to make our clients' lives easier. "

As well as the bank's commitment to happy customers, there's also a clear emphasis on creating a happy workplace. "You can retain profitability if you have very happy people working for you…therefore, we are working hard to keep the people together, so they take pleasure in their work," he continued.

About CKV Spaarbank

CKV Spaarbank is an independent Belgian Savings Bank that has been active throughout Belgium since 1956. The bank offers a varied range of traditional savings products, as well as specializing in tailor-made solutions for mortgaged loans, both for private and professional purposes.

