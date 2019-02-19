Mild Orange Announces 2019 European Tour

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the global success of their debut album "Foreplay", today Mild Orange announced their 2019 European Tour, set to start in May and travel through 19 cities. The "Foreplay" live tour will include a stop at the critically acclaimed All Points East Festival, where Mild Orange will make their festival debut and play the same day as The Strokes. This marks the first time the young quartet will bring their powerful live show to Europe, having sold out two previous tours in New Zealand.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, February 22nd at 10am local time (GMT). A complete Mild Orange itinerary listing all tour dates follows this release. For further information please visit Mild Orange

Mild Orange plays the following shows on their 2019 European tour:

*All dates, venues and cities below subject to change.

May 1: A38- Budapest, Hungary

May 2: B72- Vienna, Austria

May 3: Zehner - Munich, Germany

May 4: Kantine AM Berghain- Berlin, Germany

May 6: Nochtwache- Hamburg Germany

May 7: Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

May 8: Atlas - Aarhus, Denmark

May 10: Pop-Up- Paris, France

May 11: DOK - Gent, Belgium

May 13: Paradiso-Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 15: Blue Shell -Cologne, Germany

May 16: ISC Club- Bern, Switzerland

May 17: Royal - Baden, Switzerland

May 18: Biko Club - Milan, Italy

May 21: Tempo Club - Madrid, Spain

May 23: Hoxton Bar - London, United Kingdom

May 25: All Points East Festival - London, United Kingdom

May 28: Broadcast - Glasgow, United Kingdom

May 29: Worksman's Club -Dublin, Ireland

May 30: Plugd - Cork, Ireland

About Mild Orange

The soundbaby Mild Orange was born in Dunedin, New Zealand. Mild Orange's self-produced debut album, "Foreplay", was released independently in April 2018. The album organically amassed a considerable international audience led by the addictive single 'Some Feeling' which now features over 6 million plays on YouTube. Known as being an energy and vibrancy derived from a lust for smooth sounds, Mild Orange simply ask: 'melt with us.'