Mycotoxin Testing Market Worth $1,157 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Mycotoxin Testing Market by Type (Aflatoxins, Ochratoxin, Fumonisins, Zearalenone, deoxynivalenol, Trichothecenes, Patulin), Technology (Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-Based, Immunoassay-Based), Sample (Feed & Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, The global Mycotoxin Testing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 858 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,157 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increase in instances of foodborne illness due to mycotoxin contamination, growth in the need for compliance with international trade mandates, and change in atmospheric conditions are some factors driving the growth in the mycotoxin testing market.

The food segment is estimated to account for the larger share, in terms of value, by sample, in 2018

Based on sample, the mycotoxin testing market is segmented into food and feed. The food segment is estimated to account for a larger market share in 2018 as mycotoxins cannot be destroyed by conventional food processing techniques and have toxin effects in humans after consumption such as immunosuppression, irritable skin, birth defects, and neurotoxicity. International trade mandates also call for more testing to be conducted on food products.

The deoxynivalenol segment, by type, is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the mycotoxin testing market in 2018

By type, the mycotoxin testing market is segmented into aflatoxin, ochratoxins, fumonisins, zearalenone, deoxynivalenol, trichothecenes, patulin, and others. The deoxynivalenol segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the growing prevalence of Fusarium graminearum species of fungi, which produces deoxynivalenol (DON toxin). The mild to life-threatening disorders associated with DON, such as metabolic dysfunction, are creating an opportunity for the growth of the mycotoxin testing market.

Europe is estimated to dominate the mycotoxin testing market, in terms of value, in 2018

The food and feed testing mycotoxin policies have been strengthened by the contributed efforts from Control Laboratories (CLs), National Reference Laboratories (NRLs), and EU Reference Laboratories (EURLs). The prevalence of Fusarium toxins due to the changing climatic conditions is also fueling the growth of the mycotoxin testing market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the service portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), ALS Limited (Australia), Neogen (US), Romer Labs (US), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), OMIC USA (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), and Microbac (US).

