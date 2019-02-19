The 23 MW/12.6 MWh facility is near Mafraq, in northern Jordan. The storage system will offer peak shaving to increase grid stability while enhancing solar output.Jordanian PV panel maker Philadelphia Solar has announced completion of the largest solar-plus-storage power plant in the MENA region. The 23 MW/12.6 MWh facility is near Mafraq, in northern Jordan. The plant was built in two phases, with the first 12 MW section operating since October 2015 and a second, 11 MW phase - which has now been grid connected - launched in May after a power purchase agreement was signed with the Irbid District ...

