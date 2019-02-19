Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Pixium Vision: Pixium reported FY18 financials and reiterated that it is on track to start a pivotal study in the EU for its Prima bionic vision system (BVS) in H219 for the treatment of advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry-ARMD). This follows the release of positive six-month data in January 2019 for its five-patient EU Prima feasibility study. Using a risk-adjusted NPV model, we obtain a pipeline rNPV of €91.2m, vs €88.7m previously.ISIN: FR0011950641

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...