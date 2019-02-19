The highly secure business messenger "ginlo @work" of the German provider Brabbler AG is now available in English. The communication solution offers all the features of modern messaging and gives companies unlimited data sovereignty.

To provide an alternative to insecure and untrustworthy US-based services such as Slack, Stride, or Workplace, Brabbler launched the business messenger ginlo @work in Germany just under a year ago. The project was initiated by the founders of Germany's most popular e-mail provider GMX. Now, ginlo @work is also available in an English version for companies in the UK.

The solution comes with all the features of modern messaging and allows for efficient and productive communication in teams and on projects. Employees can chat with their colleagues, send voice messages, or share images, videos, and files. In teams and on projects, group chats allow for structured and goal-oriented collaboration.

Full encryption and a unique, hierarchical encryption method ensure that companies keep full sovereignty over their data. The communication platform not only protects data in transit using end-to-end encryption; data at rest, stored on user devices and Brabbler servers, is encrypted as well. Thanks to the hierarchical encryption method, neither Brabbler as the provider nor third parties have a technical possibility to access shared content.

For companies using ginlo @work, however, this method ensures that all the employees' content can be accessed from a centralized archive and decrypted at any time. This allows companies to meet legal requirements and remain in full possession of the exchanged knowledge. Brabbler is the only provider that offers a fully encrypted messenger with such a centralized archive.

As a real multi-device solution, ginlo @work can be run on several devices in parallel. All messages and contact lists are kept synchronized. At the moment, the solution is available both as a mobile app for iOS and Android, and as a desktop version for Windows. A desktop version for macOS is currently in beta.

The messenger is hosted by Brabbler in Germany and is thus subject to German data protection regulations, which are among the strictest in the world.

The English version of ginlo @work can now be tested for 30 days free of charge. For the test version and more information, please visit www.ginlo.net/en/business/.

"Companies need a real alternative to the communication solutions of the big US-based players that don't take confidentiality very seriously. This is no different in Great Britain than in Germany," says Eric Dolatre, CEO at Brabbler. "ginlo @work offers them an unbeatable combination of intuitive use, full control, and uncompromising data security."

Brabbler

Brabbler AG in Munich develops a communication platform named "ginlo" that ensures privacy for private users and confidentiality for companies.

Organizations can rely on an end-to-end encrypted and manageable IT solution for the communication among their employees. It's exclusively hosted in Germany. Access to all content is limited to the organization and its users. This allows employees to communicate and exchange data efficiently and with 100 percent confidentiality.

Brabbler was started up in 2015 by GMX founders Karsten Schramm, Peter Köhnkow, and Eric Dolatre, as well as Jörg Sellmann. More information: www.brabbler.ag/ and www.ginlo.net/.

