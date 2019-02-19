

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday as HSBC warned of slowing growth in China and Britain, and Cobham announced it would take an additional exceptional charge of 160 million pounds to settle a dispute with Boeing.



Investors also remained cautious about Brexit developments after seven MPs quit the Labour Party in protest against its leader Jeremy Corbyn's approach to issues including Brexit and anti-Semitism.



In economic releases, official data showed today that wage inflation as well as the U.K. jobless rate held steady at the start of 2019.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 36 points or half a percent at 7,183 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Monday.



HSBC shares fell more than 4 percent as the Asia-focused lender reported a disappointing annual profit on higher costs.



Cobham gained 0.7 percent. The defense firm has reached an agreement with Boeing on its damages assertions related to KC-46 contract.



InterContinental Hotels Group advanced 1.3 percent after hiking dividend and unveiling plans for a new 'upper midscale' brand.



Bakery chain Greggs jumped 6.5 percent after it made an exceptionally strong start to 2019.



