Europe's Largest telecom operator Telefónica to test out Ankr 's distributed computing platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Ankr, a leading Silicon Valley distributed cloud computing platform,has just secured a major partnership with one of the world's largest telecom operators, Telefónica, to test out the startup's distributed computing platform, an innovative approach to cloud computing based on the blockchain framework.The partnership, which was announced just days before Ankr's upcoming official product release, marks a major milestone in the cloud computing space since much of that market has been dominated by big corporations like Amazon and Google.





Founded in 2017, Ankr offers a distributed cloud computing platform supported by "nodes" of users sharing idle compute resources across the globe. It's an eco-friendly and scalable solution to the highly lucrative cloud computing space.

This partnership will enable Ankr to use Telefónica's data centers, mainly in Brazil and Chile, to provide distributed cloud computing services for the multinational giant and its customers.

Ankr's co-founder and CEO Chandler Song said partnering with the "new kid on the cloud-computing block" makes great financial sense for Telefónica because the Spanish company's fair amount of idle computer power. Ankr tackles that lack of utilization problem by providing a way to generate income from server idle time, easily and safely with tasks like hosting, number-crunching and executing highly CPU-intensive tasks. Song described Ankr as an "Airbnb or Uber approach," in which all contributors involved get rewarded for finishing computational tasks.

Fang quit a job with Morgan Stanley Investment Banking Division to found Ankr along with Chandler Song, the CEO and Fang's former college roommate, and Stanley Wu, who spent 10 years as a tech lead at Amazon before joining Ankr as CTO. Fang and Song graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 2017.

Distribution of the Ankr software is fast and simple. The Kubernetes orchestration service is used to distribute Docker containers onto target nodes. This highly automated approach means that Ankr utilization can be rolled out across large data centers in a matter of hours.

"Distributed cloud computing is the inevitable development direction of our future," Fang said. "Peer-to-peer network technology is a building block that replaces the network we know with protocols and policies. The goal is a fully distributed, and much intuitive cloud computing platform."

Fang sees the partnership as an immediate growth opportunity.

"This will increase the demand for Ankr's services," he said. "The partnership with Telefónica adds massive compute power to our platform. They currently have a capacity of over 44,000 Kw of compute-power. This vast power with such global scope offers the Ankr platform incredible stability and consistency, ensuring rapid response for any submitted tasks."

He expects that more large organizations will join Telefónica in "making their compute-estate more efficient" through Ankr's platform.

Info@globalnews.com

SOURCE: Ankr

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536018/Europes-Largest-telecom-operator-Telefnica-to-test-out-Ankr-s-distributed-computing-platform