Fourth-quarter 2018 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39, compared with 2017 EPS of $0.10; 2018 adjusted EPS of $1.22, compared with 2017 adjusted EPS of $1.11

Fourth-quarter 2018 revenue of $702.4 million, up 12.7 percent compared with 2017 and up 6.7 percent on an organic basis

Full-year 2018 EPS of $4.54, compared with 2017 EPS of $2.85; 2018 adjusted EPS of $4.50, up 13.6 percent compared with 2017 adjusted EPS of $3.96

Full-year 2018 revenue of $2.73 billion, up 13.4 percent compared with 2017 and up 6 percent on an organic basis

Full-year 2018 available cash flow was up $110.8 million to $408.7 million

Full-year 2019 reported and organic revenue growth is estimated to be up 5 to 6 percent; Full-year 2019 EPS outlook of $4.60 to $4.75, and $4.75 to $4.90 on an adjusted basis

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today reported fourth-quarter 2018 net revenues of $702.4 million and net earnings of $132.8 million, or $1.39 per share. Excluding items related to restructuring, acquisitions and U.S. Tax Reform, adjusted net earnings were $116.6 million or $1.22 per share, up 9.9 percent when compared with fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted EPS of $1.11. Reported net earnings for fourth-quarter 2018 include an $18.6 million benefit or $0.19 per share related to U.S. Tax Reform. Reported net earnings for fourth-quarter 2017 include a $53.5 million charge or $0.56 per share related to U.S. Tax Reform as well as a $43.2 million charge or $0.40 per share related to debt refinancing costs.

Fourth-quarter 2018 net revenues increased 12.7 percent, when compared with the prior year period (up 6.7 percent on an organic basis). Reported revenues reflect strong organic growth as well as benefits from acquisitions, offsetting negative foreign currency impacts.

Fourth-quarter 2018 operating income was $141.4 million, an increase of $10.5 million or 8 percent compared with 2017. Adjusted operating income in fourth-quarter 2018 was $145.2 million, representing an increase of $8.1 million or 5.9 percent compared with 2017.

Fourth-quarter 2018 operating margin was 20.1 percent, compared with 21 percent in 2017. The adjusted operating margin in fourth-quarter 2018 was 20.7 percent, compared with 22 percent in 2017. The 130 basis-point decline in adjusted operating margin is primarily attributable to dilution from the 2018 acquisitions.

"I am pleased with the top-line performance as we delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue expansion with solid organic growth," said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. "All three regions contributed nicely to Allegion's revenue growth, and end-market fundamentals remain healthy.

"We also had another quarter of nearly 10 percent EPS growth, and while operating margin performance was weaker than expected, base business margins did increase slightly when excluding the impact of 2018 acquisitions," Petratis added.

The Americas segment revenues increased 13 percent (up 7.6 percent on an organic basis). The organic growth was driven by a substantial volume increase and continued price realization in non-residential markets.

The EMEIA segment revenues increased 4.4 percent (up 4.3 percent on an organic basis), reflecting continued strength in our SimonsVoss and Interflex businesses. Pricing was solid again this quarter, contributing to the organic growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions offset reductions related to unfavorable currency.

The Asia-Pacific segment revenues increased 44.9 percent (up 4.6 percent on an organic basis). Revenue growth this quarter was again driven by the acquired Gainsborough Hardware and API business. Organic revenue growth was driven primarily by volume in our China business.

Full-year Results

Full-year 2018 net revenues of $2.73 billion increased 13.4 percent, when compared with the prior year period (up 6 percent on an organic basis). Reported revenues were buoyed by acquisitions made during the year. The organic growth reflects the continued execution of the company's channel initiatives and the introduction of new products, as well as strong growth in the electronics portfolio.

Full-year 2018 net earnings were $434.9 million or $4.54 per share, compared with $273.3 million or $2.85 per share for the prior year. Full-year 2018 adjusted net earnings were $430.3 million or $4.50 per share, compared with $380 million or $3.96 per share in 2017 an increase of 13.6 percent. Reported EPS for 2018 includes a $21.9 million benefit or $0.23 per share related to U.S. Tax Reform. Reported EPS for 2017 includes a $53.5 million charge or $0.56 per share related to U.S. Tax Reform, as well as a $44.7 million charge or $0.41 per share related to debt refinancing costs.

Full-year 2018 operating margin was 19.2 percent, compared with 20.5 percent in 2017. The adjusted operating margin for full-year 2018 was 20.1 percent, compared with 21.2 percent in 2017. The 110 basis-point adjusted operating margin decline was primarily driven by dilution from the 2018 acquisitions along with substantial inflationary pressures seen throughout the year.

Additional Items

Interest expense for fourth-quarter 2018 was $13.7 million, down from $56 million for fourth-quarter 2017. The fourth-quarter 2017 included a charge of $43.2 million related to debt refinancing costs.

Other expense net for fourth-quarter 2018 was $0.5 million. Other income net for fourth-quarter 2017 was $3.3 million.

The company's effective tax rate for fourth-quarter 2018 was negative 4.5 percent, compared with 84.5 percent in 2017. The fourth-quarter 2018 included a benefit of $18.6 million related to U.S. Tax Reform. The fourth-quarter 2017 included a charge of $53.5 million related to U.S. Tax Reform. The company's adjusted effective tax rate for fourth-quarter 2018 was 10.9 percent. The adjusted effective tax rate for fourth-quarter 2017 was 14.9 percent.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Available cash flow for 2018 was $408.7 million, an increase of $110.8 million versus the prior year. The year-over-year increase in available cash flow was driven by increased earnings as well as a $50 million discretionary pension payment made in the prior year.

The company ended 2018 with cash of $283.8 million and total debt of $1,444.8 million.

Share Repurchase

During fourth-quarter 2018, the company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares for approximately $37.3 million related to the $500 million share repurchase authorization approved by the company's board of directors in February 2017.

Dividends

As previously announced, Allegion's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per ordinary share of the company, an increase of 29 percent over the prior dividend. The dividend is payable March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.

2019 Outlook

The company expects full-year 2019 revenues to increase 5 to 6 percent, on both a reported and organic basis, when compared with 2018.

Full-year 2019 reported EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.60 to $4.75, or $4.75 to $4.90 on an adjusted basis. This reflects an increase of approximately 6 to 9 percent versus adjusted 2018 EPS. The forecasted increase is driven primarily by strong organic growth and margin accretion across all the company's regions. The outlook includes incremental investment of approximately $0.15 per share; assumes a full-year effective tax rate of approximately 16 percent, compared with 13.5 percent in 2018; and assumes an average diluted share count for the full year of approximately 95.5 million shares.

"We expect continued strength in our end-market fundamentals, particularly in U.S. institutional verticals, along with the ongoing shift to electronics to drive another year of solid organic growth for the company," Petratis said. "We also expect operational improvements in 2019 to drive margin expansion."

The company is targeting available cash flow of approximately $430 to $450 million.

Adoption of New Accounting Standard

During the first quarter, the company adopted ASU 2017-07, "Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost." ASU 2017-07 requires that an employer report the service cost component in the same line item or items as other compensation costs arising from services rendered by the pertinent employees during the period. The other components of net benefit cost are required to be presented in the statement of comprehensive income separately from the service cost component and outside of a subtotal of operating income. The company has applied ASU 2017-07 retrospectively for the presentation of the service cost component and the other components of net periodic pension cost and net periodic postretirement benefit cost and prospectively for the capitalization of the service cost component of net periodic pension cost and net periodic postretirement benefit in assets. As a result of adopting the new accounting standard, there is a minor restatement within the prior year P&L with no impact on revenue, net earnings or earnings per share. Schedule 6, accompanying this press release, summarizes the impact to prior periods.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release also includes adjusted non-GAAP financial information which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The company presents operating income, operating margin, net earnings, diluted earnings per share (EPS), on both a U.S. GAAP basis and on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, revenue growth on a U.S. GAAP basis and organic revenue growth (non-GAAP), and also presents adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA and EBITDA margin. The company presents these non-GAAP measures because management believes they provide useful perspective of the company's underlying business results, trends and a more comparable measure of period-over-period results. These measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining at-risk compensation. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related U.S. GAAP measures. Further information about the adjusted non-GAAP financial tables is attached to this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the company's 2019 financial performance, the company's growth strategy, the company's capital allocation strategy, the company's tax planning strategies, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond the company's control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the company's business is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2018, and in its other SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ALLEGION PLC Condensed and Consolidated Income Statements (in millions, except per share data) UNAUDITED Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenues 702.4 623.0 2,731.7 2,408.2 Cost of goods sold 401.9 347.0 1,558.4 1,335.3 Gross profit 300.5 276.0 1,173.3 1,072.9 Selling and administrative expenses 159.1 145.1 647.5 580.4 Operating income 141.4 130.9 525.8 492.5 Interest expense 13.7 56.0 54.0 105.7 Other expense (income), net 0.5 (3.3 (3.4 (8.9 Earnings before income taxes 127.2 78.2 475.2 395.7 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5.7 66.1 39.8 119.0 Net earnings 132.9 12.1 435.4 276.7 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1 2.5 0.5 3.4 Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc 132.8 9.6 434.9 273.3 Basic earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: Net earnings 1.40 0.10 4.58 2.87 Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: Net earnings 1.39 0.10 4.54 2.85 Shares outstanding basic 94.9 95.1 95.0 95.1 Shares outstanding diluted 95.6 95.9 95.7 96.0

ALLEGION PLC Condensed and Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) UNAUDITED December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 283.8 466.2 Restricted cash 6.8 Accounts and notes receivables, net 324.9 296.6 Inventory 280.3 239.8 Other current assets 35.8 30.1 Total current assets 931.6 1,032.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 276.7 252.2 Goodwill 883.0 761.2 Intangible assets, net 547.1 394.3 Other noncurrent assets 171.8 101.6 Total assets 2,810.2 2,542.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 235.0 188.3 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 250.5 237.5 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 35.3 35.0 Total current liabilities 520.8 460.8 Long-term debt 1,409.5 1,442.3 Other noncurrent liabilities 225.9 233.4 Equity 654.0 405.5 Total liabilities and equity 2,810.2 2,542.0

ALLEGION PLC Condensed and Consolidated Cash Flows (in millions) UNAUDITED Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Operating Activities Net earnings 435.4 276.7 Depreciation and amortization 86.2 66.9 Discretionary pension plan contribution (50.0 Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items (63.8 53.6 Net cash from operating activities 457.8 347.2 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (49.1 (49.3 Acquisition of and equity investments in businesses, net of cash acquired (376.1 (20.8 Other investing activities, net (18.6 19.9 Net cash used in investing activities (443.8 (50.2 Financing Activities Net debt proceeds (repayments) (36.1 10.1 Debt issuance costs (9.5 Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders (79.4 (60.9 Repurchase of ordinary shares (67.3 (60.0 Redemption premium (33.2 Other financing activities, net (0.6 2.6 Net cash used in financing activities (183.4 (150.9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6.2 7.7 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (175.6 153.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period 466.2 312.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period 290.6 466.2

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 1 SELECTED OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenues Americas 492.7 436.1 1,988.6 1,767.5 EMEIA 157.4 150.8 589.9 523.5 Asia Pacific 52.3 36.1 153.2 117.2 Total net revenues 702.4 623.0 2,731.7 2,408.2 Operating income (loss) Americas 129.0 124.9 544.5 508.5 EMEIA 22.0 21.0 49.3 44.1 Asia Pacific 6.1 4.4 6.9 9.5 Corporate unallocated (15.7 (19.4 (74.9 (69.6 Total operating income 141.4 130.9 525.8 492.5

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 2 The Company presents operating income, operating margin, net earnings, diluted earnings per share (EPS), on both a U.S. GAAP basis and on an adjusted basis, revenue growth on a U.S. GAAP basis and organic revenue growth (non-GAAP), and also presents adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company presents these measures because management believes they provide useful perspective of the Company's underlying business results, trends and a more comparable measure of period-over-period results. These measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining at-risk compensation. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related U.S. GAAP measures. The Company defines the presented non-GAAP measures as follows: Adjustments to operating income, operating margin, net earnings, EPS, and EBITDA include items such as goodwill impairment charges, restructuring charges, asset impairments, merger and acquisitions costs, debt refinancing costs, amounts related to U.S. Tax Reform and charges related to the divestiture of businesses Organic revenue growth is defined as U.S. GAAP revenue growth excluding the impact of divestitures, acquisitions and currency effects Available cash flow is defined as U.S. GAAP net cash operating activities less capital expenditures. These non-GAAP measures may not be defined and calculated the same as similar measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET EARNINGS (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Adjusted Adjusted Reported Adjustments (non-GAAP) Reported Adjustments (non-GAAP) Net revenues 702.4 702.4 623.0 623.0 Operating income 141.4 3.8 (1) 145.2 130.9 6.2 (1) 137.1 Operating margin 20.1 20.7 21.0 22.0 Earnings before income taxes 127.2 3.8 (2) 131.0 78.2 49.4 (2) 127.6 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5.7 20.0 (3) 14.3 66.1 (47.1 (3) 19.0 Effective income tax rate (4.5 526.3 10.9 84.5 (95.3 14.9 Net earnings 132.9 (16.2 116.7 12.1 96.5 108.6 Non-controlling interest 0.1 0.1 2.5 2.5 Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc 132.8 (16.2 116.6 9.6 96.5 106.1 Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: 1.39 (0.17 1.22 0.10 1.01 1.11

(1) Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 consist of $3.8 million and $6.2 million, respectively, of restructuring charges and merger and acquisition expenses. (2) Adjustments to earnings before income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2018 consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above. Adjustments to earnings before income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2017 consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above and $43.2 million of charges related to the redemption of the Company's 2021 and 2023 Senior Notes and issuance of its 2024 and 2027 Senior Notes. (3) Adjustments to the provision (benefit) for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2018 consist of $1.4 million of tax benefit related to the excluded items discussed above and an $18.6 million tax benefit related to an adjustment to the provisional amounts previously recognized related to U.S. Tax Reform. Adjustments to the provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2017 consist of $6.4 million of tax benefit related to the excluded items discussed above and $53.5 million of tax expense related to U.S. Tax Reform.

Year ended December 31, 2018 Year ended December 31, 2017 Adjusted Adjusted Reported Adjustments (non-GAAP) Reported Adjustments (non-GAAP) Net revenues 2,731.7 2,731.7 2,408.2 2,408.2 Operating income 525.8 22.8 (1) 548.6 492.5 18.5 (1) 511.0 Operating margin 19.2 20.1 20.5 21.2 Earnings before income taxes 475.2 22.8 (2) 498.0 395.7 63.2 (2) 458.9 Provision for income taxes 39.8 27.4 (3) 67.2 119.0 (43.5 (3) 75.5 Effective income tax rate 8.4 120.2 13.5 30.1 (68.8 16.5 Net earnings 435.4 (4.6 430.8 276.7 106.7 383.4 Non-controlling interest 0.5 0.5 3.4 3.4 Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc 434.9 (4.6 430.3 273.3 106.7 380.0 Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: 4.54 (0.04 4.50 2.85 1.11 3.96

(1) Adjustments to operating income for the year ended December 31, 2018 consist of $16.5 million of restructuring charges and merger and acquisition expenses and $6.3 million of backlog revenue amortization related to an acquisition. Adjustments to operating income for the year ended December 31, 2017 consist of $18.5 million of restructuring charges and merger and acquisition expenses. (2) Adjustments to earnings before taxes for the year ended December 31, 2018 consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above. Adjustments to earnings before taxes for the year ended December 31, 2017 consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above and $44.7 million of charges related to the refinance of the Company's Credit Facility, redemption of its 2021 and 2023 Senior Notes and issuance of its 2024 and 2027 Senior Notes. (3) Adjustments to the provision for income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2018 consist of $5.5 million of tax benefit related to the excluded items discussed above and a $21.9 million tax benefit related to an adjustment to the provisional amounts previously recognized related to U.S. Tax Reform. Adjustments to the provision for income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2017 consist of $10.0 million of tax benefit related to the excluded items discussed above and $53.5 million of tax expense related to U.S. Tax Reform.

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 3 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME BY REGION (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 As Reported Margin As Reported Margin Americas Net revenues (GAAP) 492.7 436.1 Operating income (GAAP) 129.0 26.2 124.9 28.6 Restructuring charges 2.2 0.5 0.3 0.1 Merger and acquisition costs 0.6 0.1 Adjusted operating income 131.8 26.8 125.2 28.7 Depreciation and amortization 9.1 1.8 6.8 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA 140.9 28.6 132.0 30.3 EMEIA Net revenues (GAAP) 157.4 150.8 Operating income (GAAP) 22.0 14.0 21.0 13.9 Restructuring charges 0.1 0.1 3.7 2.4 Merger and acquisition costs 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.3 Adjusted operating income 22.5 14.3 25.1 16.6 Depreciation and amortization 7.9 5.0 7.7 5.1 Adjusted EBITDA 30.4 19.3 32.8 21.7 Asia Pacific Net revenues (GAAP) 52.3 36.1 Operating income (GAAP) 6.1 11.7 4.4 12.2 Restructuring charges 0.1 0.2 Merger and acquisition costs 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.8 Adjusted operating income 6.5 12.4 4.7 13.0 Depreciation and amortization 1.2 2.3 0.7 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA 7.7 14.7 5.4 15.0 Corporate Operating loss (GAAP) (15.7 (19.4 Merger and acquisition costs 0.1 1.5 Adjusted operating loss (15.6 (17.9 Depreciation and amortization 1.1 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA (14.5 (16.9 Total Adjusted net revenues 702.4 623.0 Adjusted operating income 145.2 20.7 137.1 22.0 Depreciation and amortization 19.3 2.7 16.2 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA 164.5 23.4 153.3 24.6

Year ended December 31, 2018 Year ended December 31, 2017 As Reported Margin As Reported Margin Americas Net revenues (GAAP) 1,988.6 1,767.5 Operating income (GAAP) 544.5 27.4 508.5 28.8 Restructuring charges 2.1 0.1 5.7 0.3 Merger and acquisition costs 2.5 0.1 0.3 Backlog amortization 6.3 0.3 Adjusted operating income 555.4 27.9 514.5 29.1 Depreciation and amortization 35.9 1.8 26.4 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA 591.3 29.7 540.9 30.6 EMEIA Net revenues (GAAP) 589.9 523.5 Operating income (GAAP) 49.3 8.4 44.1 8.4 Restructuring charges 3.3 0.5 7.6 1.5 Merger and acquisition costs 1.3 0.2 0.4 0.1 Adjusted operating income 53.9 9.1 52.1 10.0 Depreciation and amortization 32.0 5.5 28.6 5.4 Adjusted EBITDA 85.9 14.6 80.7 15.4 Asia Pacific Net revenues (GAAP) 153.2 117.2 Operating income (GAAP) 6.9 4.5 9.5 8.1 Restructuring charges 1.1 0.7 Merger and acquisition costs 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.3 Adjusted operating income (loss) 9.5 6.2 9.8 8.4 Depreciation and amortization 3.9 2.5 2.5 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA 13.4 8.7 12.3 10.5 Corporate Operating loss (GAAP) (74.9 (69.6 Restructuring charges 0.6 Merger and acquisition costs 4.7 3.6 Adjusted operating loss (70.2 (65.4 Depreciation and amortization 4.2 4.1 Adjusted EBITDA (66.0 (61.3 Total Net revenues 2,731.7 2,408.2 Adjusted operating income 548.6 20.1 511.0 21.2 Depreciation and amortization 76.0 2.8 61.6 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA 624.6 22.9 572.6 23.8

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 4 RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO AVAILABLE CASH FLOW AND NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions) Year ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net cash from operating activities 457.8 347.2 Capital expenditures (49.1 (49.3 Available cash flow 408.7 297.9

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net earnings (GAAP) 132.9 12.1 435.4 276.7 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5.7 66.1 39.8 119.0 Interest expense 13.7 56.0 54.0 105.7 Backlog amortization 6.3 Depreciation and amortization 19.3 16.2 76.0 61.6 EBITDA 160.2 150.4 611.5 563.0 Other income, net 0.5 (3.3 (3.4 (8.9 Merger and acquisition costs and restructuring charges 3.8 6.2 16.5 18.5 Adjusted EBITDA 164.5 153.3 624.6 572.6

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 5 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE GROWTH TO NON-GAAP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH BY REGION Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Americas Revenue growth (GAAP) 13.0 6.4 12.5 7.4 Acquisitions and Divestitures (5.6 (1.3 (5.7 (1.4 Currency translation effects 0.2 (0.3 (0.2 Organic growth (non-GAAP) 7.6 4.8 6.8 5.8 EMEIA Revenue growth (GAAP) 4.4 16.5 12.7 7.7 Acquisitions and Divestitures (3.6 (5.1 (1.6 Currency translation effects 3.5 (8.8 (3.9 (1.4 Organic growth (non-GAAP) 4.3 7.7 3.7 4.7 Asia Pacific Revenue growth (GAAP) 44.9 19.1 30.7 10.2 Acquisitions and Divestitures (44.4 (28.6 (0.7 Currency translation effects 4.1 (2.7 1.0 (1.8 Organic growth (non-GAAP) 4.6 16.4 3.1 7.7 Total Revenue growth (GAAP) 12.7 9.4 13.4 7.6 Acquisitions and Divestitures (7.3 (0.9 (6.6 (1.4 Currency translation effects 1.3 (2.4 (0.8 (0.5 Organic growth (non-GAAP) 6.7 6.1 6.0 5.7

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF 2017 PENSION RESTATEMENT BY QUARTER Allegion plc Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 FY2017 As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated Sales 548.8 $548.8 627.0 627.0 609.4 609.4 623.0 623.0 2,408.2 2,408.2 Operating income (GAAP) 98.8 0.7 99.5 134.1 0.9 135.0 126.1 1.0 127.1 129.2 1.7 130.9 488.2 4.3 492.5 % of Sales 18.0 18.1 21.4 21.5 20.7 20.9 20.7 21.0 20.3 20.5 Other income (expense), net (0.6 (0.7 (1.3 5.2 (0.9 4.3 3.7 (1.0 2.7 5.0 (1.7 3.3 13.2 (4.3 8.9 Earnings before tax (GAAP) 82.3 $82.3 123.2 123.2 112.0 112.0 78.2 78.2 395.7 395.7 Americas Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 FY2017 As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated Sales 407.6 407.6 468.6 468.6 455.2 455.2 436.1 436.1 1,767.5 1,767.5 Operating income (GAAP) 107.6 1.2 108.8 140.3 1.3 141.6 131.8 1.4 133.2 123.6 1.3 124.9 503.3 5.2 508.5 % of Sales 26.4 26.7 29.9 30.2 29.0 29.3 28.3 28.6 28.5 28.8 EMEIA Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 FY2017 As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated As

Reported Adj Restated Sales 118.4 118.4 129.2 129.2 125.1 125.1 150.8 150.8 523.5 523.5 Operating income (GAAP) 6.9 (0.5 6.4 8.5 (0.4 8.1 9.1 (0.5 8.6 20.7 0.3 21.0 45.2 (1.1 44.1 % of Sales 5.8 5.4 6.6 6.3 7.3 6.9 13.7 13.9 8.6 8.4

