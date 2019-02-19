Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-19 / 11:36 German based Software company presents their App that might revolutionize the health care system particularly with regard to the field of medical cannabis. By means of their well-thought-out App cannabis-patients, prescribing doctors and pharmacies become part of a "network". Not only Patients find doctors that are willing to prescribe cannabis much faster and easier but also get their medicine at a good pace while at the same time feeling more confident in the face of public authorities. This aspect is highly appreciated by participating doctors and pharmacists. First and foremost this App is a first step towards diagnosing tamper-proof prescriptions. Jibbit is thinking healthcare in a new way and creates confidence and safety. Jibbit as a service provider in the field of medical cannabis simplifies access for patients. In this connection Jibbit places emphasis on uncomplicated, short and secure processes. By using the App patients find nearby experienced doctors that are willing to prescribe cannabis as well as pharmacies that are handing out cannabis or deliver it respectively. The great thing is that pharmacies may have their up-to-date stock of inventory displayed for doctors and patients by simply adding them via data-app connection. This significantly improves the whole workflow and shows another big advantage given that prescriptions for medical cannabis may only be filled within one week and would expire otherwise. When the patient makes a "reservation" of medicaments at a pharmacy of his choice the pharmacist may already prepare for handing out or delivering and pack the amount as desired. This is a substantial improvement since very often customers feel uncomfortable with the strong smell of cannabis in the pharmacy. Furthermore the packing and weighing during opening hours is very time consuming. By receiving a push sms on his smartphone the patient will be informed that his medicament is either ready for pickup at the pharmacy or for delivery. In the first case he needs to bring his original prescription issued by his doctor. When he asked for nationwide delivery he needs to send the prescription through the post first. On account of the doctor validating the prescription in his backend the pharmacist may now be assured that this is a true reservation. Thus such a mark is giving safety to the pharmacists that in no case this could be a fake prescription. An additional if not the most important aspect of the app: The first digital, tamper proof cannabis-patient ID inside the app. Due to the confirmation of the prescribing doctor and the corresponding pharmacy by the means of their backend the patients may now identify himself as a legitimate owner of the carried medicine. In the past this frequently led to embarrassing situations. By providing own Login-Areas for public authorities they are now able to check how much of a certain medicament a patient is allowed to carry along. Furthermore the App also indicates the validity of the digital cannabis ID since it may be determined by the prescribing doctor. The App is then completed by the possibility to purchase all kinds of accessories in order to consume the medicaments. Starting from vaporizers or even cooking recipes as well as significantly full informations around cannabis. There is a large quantity of offers within our Jibbit-Marketplace. At this time already the founders of Jibbit are pleased about huge attentions of cooperating doctors, pharmacists and even pharmaceutical firms or distributors. The App will be available from March 1st on. Jibbit-App may be downloaded either within the App Store for IOS or for Android. Doctors and pharmacists may already now register for free under www.jibbit.eu [1] End of Media Release Issuer: Jibbit GmbH 2019-02-19 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 777399 2019-02-19 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a45257e9ccc64792f2780e0da8b473c7&application_id=777399&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2019 05:36 ET (10:36 GMT)