

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady near 10-month highs on Tuesday and the dollar held slightly firmer against the yen after the Bank of Japan hinted at further monetary policy easing.



Speaking to Parliament, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda remarked that the central bank is willing to ease its monetary policy further, if the Japanese currency's strength curbs economic growth.



Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,329.68 per ounce after hitting a 10-month high of $1,327.64 an ounce in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $1,332.55 an ounce.



Investors also eye the latest round of U.S.-China talks resuming today in Washington, following a successful round of talks last week in Beijing.



China has accused the U.S. of fueling cybersecurity fears, thus risking exacerbating tensions between the two countries.



