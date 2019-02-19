

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) announced Tuesday that its long-term strategy remains intact, despite the current headwind in some markets, as it continues to develop into a photonics company. The company added that shareholders will receive a dividend of 1.11 euros per share as in the previous year.



'We are continuing to transform ourselves into a high-tech photonics company and an important partner in a networked world,' said CEO Olaf Berlien at the Annual General Meeting of OSRAM.



The company said it is focusing on the right trends and attractive markets, and have a clear strategy for the digital future.



The company added that economic uncertainties persist, as was observed in the first quarter of the current financial year. The Management Board already has initiated a number of countermeasures. Among other things, the savings targets were raised to 160 to 180 million euros by 2020.



The second half of the past fiscal year was marked by a slowdown in some markets, particularly China, the automotive market and general lighting. With a slight comparable increase in revenue to 4.1 billion euros, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of 605 million euros (continuing and discontinued operations).



