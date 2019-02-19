Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 18-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1798.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 1814.15p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1752.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 1768.45p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---