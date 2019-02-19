IBA Group Selected as Finalist of IT Excellence Awards 2019

PRAGUE, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 13, IT Europa announced finalists for the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2019, the leading pan-European awards for channels, ISVs, Solution Providers, Systems Integrators and their vendor and distributor partners.

IBA Group - www.ibagroupit.com - submitted a solution built on the newest SAP's Enterprise Performance Management technology and was selected as a finalist in the following categories.

Solution Provider Finalists 2019

Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year

Enterprise (on-prem/hybrid) solution

Vertical Application Solution of the Year

ISV Finalists 2019

Data, Information management or Analytics Solution of the Year

Innovating Technology Solution of the Year

Vertical Market Solution of the Year

The winners will be announced at the European IT & Software Excellence 2019 Awards Dinner on March 14, 2019.

A total of 96 solution provider entries, 57 ISV projects, and 72 supplier entries from 37 countries made the finals.

Now in their 11th year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards are given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes. The judges, with many decades of experience of IT industry involvement between them, have arrived at a list of finalists that they believe truly reflects both the strength of Europe's IT industry and many of the changes in direction occurring within it.

"It was a record year for entrants, with over 450 projects submitted from across Europe in a wide range of categories. There were particularly numerous and detailed entries in the various Innovation categories, showing that the industry is alive to the possibilities of advanced technology provision," said John Garratt, chair of the judges' panel and Editor of IT Europa.

See finalist list at http://www.iteuropa.com/news/european-it-excellence-awards-2019-finalists-are-announced

About IBA Group