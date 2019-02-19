Industrial Salts Market to Witness Steady Growth Based on Increasing Usage in Food Processing Industry for Flavoring & Preservation Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Salts Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2025. Industrial salts find their applications in industry verticals such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food processing. The most extensive usage has been found in food processing industry for flavoring and preservation. However, they could cause cardio vascular disease, increased blood pressure due to higher content of sodium. Additionally, industrial salts absorb moisture due to their hygroscopic nature. This influences the use of industrial salts in de-icing applications, as their use can lead to corrosion in metallic structures, automotive parts, and slippery roads.

Furthermore, industrial salts are mainly used as raw material for the production of chlorine, soda ash, and caustic soda. The rising demand for these chemicals will upsurge the consumption of industrial salts in the years to come. Industrial Salts industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 2.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Industrial Salts Market may be explored by source, product, application, and geography. The market may be explored by source as Brine, and Salt mines. The "Brine source" segment dominated the Industrial Salts industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Brine is a high-concentration saline mixture, which is obtained from large waterbodies and dissolving mine deposits through solution mining method. The market may be explored by product as Salt in brine, Rock salt, Solar salt, and Vacuum pan salt. "Rock salt" segment dominated the market in 2016, covering 38.0% of the market share by volume.

Browse 148 page research report with TOC on "Global Industrial Salts Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-salts-market

Industrial Salts Market may be explored by application as Chemical processing may be further explored as Soda ash, Caustic soda, Chlorine), Oil & Gas, De-icing, Agriculture, food processing, Water treatment, and Others. The "chemical processing application" segment dominated the Industrial Salts industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing demand for the product in chlor alkali applications, and chemical processing, mainly in India and China. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the industrial salts market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. China is a leading consumer of Industrial Salts in Asia Pacific region. Further, North America is expected to witness growth in the years to come.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the industrial salts industry comprise Amra Salt Co., AkzoNobel N.V., Cargill, Inc., Atisale S.P.A., Compass Minerals International Inc., Ck Life Sciences International Holdings Inc., Dominion Salt Ltd, Donald Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd., ItalkaliSocietaItaliana SaliAlcalini S.P.A, Exportadora De Sal De C.V., Brown Group, Infosa, Ineos Group Holdings S.A., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd., and China National Salt Industry Corporation (Cnsic). The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segment:

Source Outlook (Volume, Million Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Brine



Salt mines

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Rock salt



Salt in brine



Solar salt



Vacuum pan salt

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chemical processing



Caustic soda





Soda ash





Chlorine



De-icing



Oil & Gas



Water treatment



Agriculture



Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



UK





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

