

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) announced, for the first quarter of 2019, the company expects: net revenue to decrease 14% to 19% sequentially; gross margin to be around 23%, depending on final product mix; and a IFRS loss to be around 1.0 to 3.0 cents per ADS.



For the fourth-quarter, revenues were $191.0 million, an increase of 5.5% year-over-year. Gross margin was 24.3%, down 30 basis points from the same period last year, a result of product mix. Non-IFRS earnings per ADS were 5.0 cents, compared to the company's guidance range of 1.7 to 3.8 cents. The better-than-expected earnings were due to a revaluation gain of 1.7 cents per diluted ADS from an AI startup investment made in November 2017, Himax Technologies said. Excluding the investment gains, non-IFRS profit was 3.3 cents per ADS compared to 1.8 cents per ADS, prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX