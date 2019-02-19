sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,42 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0JKBX ISIN: US43289P1066 Ticker-Symbol: H6Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,297
3,373
13:49
3,29
3,36
13:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC3,420,00 %