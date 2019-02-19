Spencer Izard Joins Leading Edge Forum, Further Enhancing Its World-Leading Research and Advisory Services to Clients

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global research and thought leadership organisation, Leading Edge Forum (LEF), has today announced the expansion of its research team with the appointment of Spencer Izard as Lead Advisor and Researcher. Spencer is an ex-IDC analyst with over 20 years' experience of helping organisations evolve how they operate by contextualising the impact of technologies on their existing business dynamics.

Working in the LEF research team, Spencer's role will be centred on helping clients advance their business through the adoption of disruptive technologies, and the associated mindset shift that is often required to succeed. He will contribute to LEF's world renowned research, thought leadership and advisory programmes that bring the challenges that businesses face to life and help clients accelerate change.

Spencer has a deep and practical understanding of end-user experiences drawn from over 20 years in industry, analyst firms, and software companies - including Ovum, IDC and Marks & Spencer. His practical understanding of the cultural and operational challenges faced by teams navigating the never-ending waves of technological change, further strengthens LEF's ability to provide relevant and value driven client support.

"The LEF has a sterling track record in challenging convention with disruptive business research and advisory programmes," said Richard Davies, VP Digital Business & MD, Leading Edge Forum. "We are excited to be welcoming Spencer to the team as we continue to strengthen our ability to support business leaders, by interpreting the strategic impact of technology on their organisations and industries."

Spencer's first research project for LEF will explore how the introverted nature of IT teams needs to evolve, embracing "outside in" thinking at every level - including architectural roles - if it is to truly act as, and be perceived as a business-critical change agent in the boardroom.

About LEF

Leading Edge Forum is one of the world's leading cross-industry think-tanks and is dedicated to helping clients reimagine their organisations and leadership for a tech-driven future. It has been evaluating major digital technology developments and shifts for over 30 years - and delivering insights on how these will redefine industries, organisations and the individuals that work within them. Learn more at https://www.leadingedgeforum.com