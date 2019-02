MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of MorphoSys AG (MOR), informed the company's Supervisory Board that he has decided not to renew his contract as a member of the company's Management Board.



As a result of his decision, Moroney will step down as Chief Executive Officer on expiry of his current contract on June 30, 2020, or when a successor is appointed, whichever comes sooner, MorphoSys said.



