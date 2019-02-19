Suction Catheter Market to Witness Swift Growth at 5.5% CAGR From 2017 To 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global suction catheter market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.5% by 2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A suction catheter is a medical device used to extract bodily secretions like saliva or mucus from the upper airway that obstructs a person's breathing. The one end is attached to the endotracheal tube or breathing tube or to tracheostomy and another end is connected to a collection canister or suction machine. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of suction catheter market are high demand from end users to eliminate the secretions from the bronchi, trachea, and upper airway, it is smooth and flexible, and are mostly radiopaque thus allow easy detection in the airway canal. Suction catheter market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Closed suction catheter, yankauer tip suction catheters, latex red rubber catheters, latex free suction catheters, open suction catheter, and other product types could be explored in the suction catheter in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like specialty clinics, hospitals, homecare settings, and others that could be explored in the forecast period.

Suction catheter market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of the suction catheter and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developed healthcare infrastructure and rising use of enhanced technology. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of a suction catheter in this region. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of a suction catheter in this region.

The key players of suction catheter market are PFM Medical, Dynarex Corporation, Reliamed, Pennine Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Halyard Health, Bard Medical, B Braun, Medline Industries, Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, and QualiMed Innovative Medizinprodukte GmbH. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The global market for suction catheter will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2022, according to a new report published by Radiant Insights. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of product (open suction catheter, closed suction catheter, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

Access 114 page research report with TOC on "Suction Catheter Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the suction catheter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the suction catheter market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the suction catheter market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global suction catheter market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global suction catheter market.

