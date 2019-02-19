

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc. (MDT) on Tuesday raised its adjusted earnings guidance and updated its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019.



The company increased its fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings guidance to a new range of $5.14 to $5.16 per share from the prior range of $5.10 to $5.15 per share. Foreign exchange would have a modest positive impact on the company earnings if the current exchange rates hold for the remainder of the year.



The company also now projects organic revenue growth in a range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent, up from the prior forecast range of 5.0 to 5.5 percent. At current exchange rates, revenue would be negatively affected by about $425 million to $475 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $9.78 billion for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items



The company also increased its fiscal year 2019 free cash flow guidance to the new range of $5.0 billion to $5.2 billion from the prior range of $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion.



