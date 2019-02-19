Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Careful management allows special dividend 19-Feb-2019 / 12:08 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Careful management allows special dividend* City of London has announced its results for 1H of FY'19. With the headline revenue and profitability figures having been given in January's trading statement, the main headline is the announcement of a special dividend of 13.5p. This will be paid at the same time as the interim dividend and will cost GBP3.4m. Given the company had GBP18.7m of cash at 31 December, this will still leave it with a more than comfortable capital position. Although City of London has increased its dividend over the last couple of years, it has still been accumulating additional cash, so this return of some surplus will be welcomed.Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/careful-management-al lows-special-dividend/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contact:* | | | | |bm@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Brian Moretta | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 777513 19-Feb-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f7207b7d8bf455530d4948d5d36116ed&application_id=777513&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=777513&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

