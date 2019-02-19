MorphoSys AG: Simon Moroney, CEO and Co-Founder of MorphoSys, Announces His Intention to Retire

PLANEGG and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Simon Moroney, CEO and co-founder of MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX & MDAX; NASDAQ: MOR), informed the Company's Supervisory Board today that he has decided not to renew his contract as a member of the company's Management Board. As a result of his decision, Dr. Moroney will step down as CEO on expiry of his current contract on June 30, 2020, or when a successor is appointed, whichever comes sooner.

In accepting Dr. Moroney's decision, Dr. Marc Cluzel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys said, "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I want to extend my deep appreciation to Simon for his extraordinary vision and leadership over the past 27 years. His tireless efforts for MorphoSys have contributed substantially to making it the biopharmaceutical success story that it is today. Simon has played a central role in establishing MorphoSys as a major force in the field of therapeutic antibodies and has put it firmly on track to becoming a fully integrated company. He leaves MorphoSys in a very strong position to continue its successful growth trajectory."

Dr. Moroney said, "I am immensely proud of everything we've achieved over the past 27 years since MorphoSys was founded. The company is poised to make great strides in the execution of its strategy and I have every confidence in its future. After dedicating such a long time to MorphoSys, I am looking forward to having more time for other interests, and to exploring new opportunities. I would like to thank everyone who has worked for MorphoSys for their contributions over the years and wish my colleagues well in their ongoing efforts to discover and develop innovative new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases."

About Simon Moroney

Dr. Moroney co-founded MorphoSys in 1992, becoming Chief Executive Officer in 1994, a position that he has filled until the present time. Under his leadership, MorphoSys has grown to become one of the biopharmaceutical industry's most important companies, with one of the broadest pipelines of drug candidates.

Prior to founding MorphoSys, Dr. Moroney held academic positions at the University of Cambridge, England, the University of British Columbia, Canada, the ETH Zürich, Switzerland and Harvard Medical School. While at Harvard Medical School he worked for ImmunoGen Inc. He received his D. Phil in chemistry as a Commonwealth Scholar at the University of Oxford in 1984 and an M.Sc with 1st class honours in chemistry from the University of Waikato in his native New Zealand in 1981.

Awards include the State Medal for Outstanding Services to the Bavarian Economy (2009), World Class New Zealand Award for Biotechnology (2006) and the German Cross of the Order of Merit (Bundesverdienstkreuz am Bande) (2004).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 29 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary product candidate, MOR208, has been granted U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has approximately 320 employees. More information at https://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Bavencio(R) is a registered trademark of Merck KGaA.

