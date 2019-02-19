

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) reported fourth quarter net loss attributable to the company of $824 million or $1.72 per share, compared to net income of $494 million or $1.01 per share in the previous year.



Excluding items impacting comparability, the Company generated adjusted net income per share attributable to Noble Energy for the quarter of $56 million or $0.12 per share. Items removed for comparability purposes included unrealized commodity derivative impacts, gains/losses on asset divestitures, and impairments of certain assets.



Total revenues for the quarter were $1.197 billion, compared to $1.20 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.13 per share and revenues of $1.17 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



