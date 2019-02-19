BOC Group has just released the next major version upgrade of its BPM suite ADONIS NP and introduced a great mix of brand new features, enhanced extensions and different technology updates. The new ADONIS NP 6.0 brings meaningful innovation for all users, with a special emphasis on making better decisions faster with the help of Business Process Simulation Optimization.

Providing powerful Process Simulation, the latest release of the Business Transformation Suite ADONIS NP encompasses major new features and cutting-edge capabilities to facilitate, optimize and accelerate digital transformation! It is a step forward into a new era of innovation and simplicity.

Tobias Rausch, ADONIS NP product manager says:"Business Process Simulation Optimization is without a doubt the flagship feature of the new ADONIS NP 6.0. It allows you to visualize, change, slice and dice your processes and test alternatives in a risk-free environment, before taking an actual step change and committing capital and resources.Process Simulation provides you with the tools to increase capacity, decrease costs and reduce cycle-time."

"It powerfully complements ADONIS NP's extensive range of functionalities and capabilities, and contributes to what truly makes it a next generation BPM suite".

In addition to the capabilities mentioned above, ADONIS 6.0 also introduces a collection of other distinctive and beneficial features, like the new documents dashboard, offering greater transparency and a better overview of important information at a glance, and many more!

A more detailed insight into all cutting-edge innovations of ADONIS NP is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to schedule a free-of-charge personal web demo to discover the full potential of ADONIS NP.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADONIS global customers include, among others, Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur with more than 90 partners around the globe.

