Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2019) - EVI GLOBAL GROUP DEVELOPMENTS CORP. (CSE: EVI) ("EVI" or the "Company") is proud to announce it has begun the initial processing of hemp in its European based extraction facility.

The first step in extraction of CBD from industrial hemp is to take the whole plant and separate the seeds, leaves, stalks and flowers prior to the CBD extraction process. Only the flowers from the hemp plant are used to extract CBD. The Company has begun the separation process, stockpiling CBD rich flower for extraction. The facility is expected to have the capability to process over 1,000,000 pounds of hemp annually.

The facility has been designed to meet EU GMP certification. It is expected to have the capability of extracting up to 3,000 pounds of flower daily, making it the largest processor of finished market ready CBD molecules in Europe.

"As the global cannabis business matures through 2019 the necessity for efficient, scalable and professional cannabis extraction has become abundantly clear. Companies that can rise to the highest standards of extraction will likely have an advantage in 2019 and beyond," commented Jason Dussault, CEO of EVI.

"Almost weekly, one of our esteemed industry colleagues announces they're breaking ground on a large extraction facility that is still 12 to 18 months out. Our founders have been extracting cannabinoids for over five years and their knowledge and vision has given us first mover advantage in Europe."

"Our engineering staff's attention to detail, operating procedures, customized equipment and implementation has resulted in a unique extraction facility that is deploying an efficient extraction system unlike any other facility. I couldn't be more proud of our team."

As the Company completes the final steps of equipment placement and testing, it is expected to continue to process its hemp inventory in preparation for extraction.

