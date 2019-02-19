

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $395.1 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $562.6 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $449.1 M or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $3.76 billion from $3.65 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $449.1 M. vs. $405.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $3.76 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.06



