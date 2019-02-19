Award-winning Customer Experience Management Company Cites 800% Uptick in Contact Center Solution; Analyzes +3.5 Billion Sentences to Date

Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, today revealed that it has closed a momentous 2018, with a record-setting fourth quarter, positioning the company for continued growth in 2019. The Clarabridge Contact Center Solution has grown in use by 800% in less than two years since launch, fueling the company's success. In 2018, Clarabridge added nearly 100 new customers spanning Fortune 500 healthcare, financial, CPG, and high-tech institutions, and experienced a 45% increase in Q4 bookings.

With its cutting-edge conversation analytics, the Clarabridge Contact Center solution has analyzed over 3.5 billion sentences since 2017, including voice calls, chat, email, chatbots, messaging and social media interactions. Together, these digital conversation channels yield critical, actionable insights that help brands around the world drive loyalty and reduce churn. Collectively across its solutions, the company has processed nearly 20 billion customer service interactions with no signs of slowing down.

Clarabridge uses award-winning machine learning and AI technology to capture the voice of the customer and operationalize customer feedback. Forrester Research praised Clarabridge across its Wave Reports as a Leader in AI-Based Text Analytics and Customer Feedback Management Platforms, as well as a Strong Performer in AI-Fueled Speech Analytics.

In 2018, Forrester Research stated: "Clarabridge is on a tear." The company, "... differentiates from the rest of the CFM pack through its strong focus on data integrations and the power of best-in-class text analytics. This approach enables the platform to be the brain for CX programs."

Clarabridge was also named the winner of AIConics' "Best Innovation in NLP Award," and the company's work with USA TODAY NETWORK was recognized by Ventana Research as the Digital Leader in Customer Experience. Similarly, Clarabridge honored many brands within its global customer portfolio with 2018's Customer Experience Awards, including AARP, Carnival Corporation's Holland America Line, CIBC, Electrolux, UnitedHealth Group and Sky Spain, among others.

"Over the past five years, Clarabridge has proven to be an excellent partner, providing a true omnichannel solution that has enhanced both our customer and employee experience programs and helped us make significant changes to different functions within our organization," said Jim Pendergast, Senior Vice President of Experience at AARP. "We recently expanded our work with Clarabridge, and now leverage the platform to analyze 100% of calls in our contact center. With Clarabridge, we have deep insight into feedback channels spanning web surveys, social media, email, calls and more, collectively resulting in a better, more nuanced understanding of our VOC (Voice of Customer) and VOE (Voice of Employee)."

In addition to accumulating numerous and prestigious industry accolades, the company introduced the Clarabridge Effort Score to enable its clients to measure, track, and ultimately reduce the level of effort their customers experience throughout the brand journey. Clarabridge was also among the first business solution providers for WhatsApp with its roll out on CX Social, and further solidified its global footprint with the addition of new NLP language packs including Tagalog, Vietnamese, Hindi and Bengali as well as the expansion of its conversation analytics functionality to British English, German, French and Spanish.

"In 2018 we aggressively expanded the customer base across our entire suite of solutions while simultaneously providing strong business value to existing clients," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge. "As we look ahead, we will remain committed to driving innovation in the contact center, while putting a new focus on operationalizing customer feedback at every level of the organization; from CX analyst, to store manager, to product designer to regional Area President, to CXOs in order to elevate the customer journey and foster loyal brand advocates for our customers."

