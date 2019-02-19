P97 Networks and Transaction Network Services (TNS) are leading the way in facilitating secure, efficient, and reliable connected vehicle and mobile payments across North America and Europe.

Under the agreement, TNS provides P97 a managed tokenization service enabling the secure provisioning and payment authorization of consumer card-on-file accounts for mobile and in-vehicle applications. Since its inception the partnership has enabled in-dash fuel payments alone for more than 3 million vehicles across the United States.

"The Internet of Things is driving mobile commerce into retail fuel and cars, allowing merchants, oil and gas companies and manufacturers to develop greater consumer loyalty," said TNS' Chief Product Officer, Bill Versen. "Through our partnership, P97 Networks and TNS provide leading tokenization services that protect sensitive consumer data. P97 also gains access to a host of processing partners through the use of TNS' secure global managed communications platform."

The P97 PetroZone platform is a cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solution that connects retail fuel, convenience, consumer packaged goods, quick-serve restaurants, and other merchants to their consumers by enabling payments and omni-channel digital offers on any device or connected car. P97 eases the purchasing process to increase sales, build greater brand loyalty, and lower operating costs. PetroZone is PCI DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliant, utilizing Microsoft Azure Cloud Services with multifactor authentication to protect sensitive cardholder data.

The TNS solution involves token creation, enabling consumer payment accounts to be stored on file in return for tokens, which offer fraudsters no value if compromised. Once a token is generated for an account, all future transactions involving the same account and mobile device use tokens rather than actual account details. The cloud payment, enabled by P97, uses TNS' tokenization platform to ensure fast and secure payments. This technology is helping P97 and TNS continue to enable such things as in-dash fuel payments at participating Shell-branded gas stations across the U.S.

"Working with TNS enables us to leverage their extensive global footprint and reach virtually any payments-related endpoint," said David Nichamoff, Vice President of Global Payments and Connected Car at P97 Networks. "Transaction security, speed, and performance are essential components of our customer's brand reputation and service to consumers. TNS' reliable, highly available solutions help us provide that quality of service within our mobile payments platform."

Founded in 1990, TNS is a trusted partner to the payments industry and offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including secure and resilient transaction delivery services that are used by many of the top banks, transaction processors and ATM deployers around the world.

The organization has secured a strong payments heritage, providing services across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). TNS' secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple Network Operating Centers around the world. For more information about TNS, please visit www.tnsi.com.

About Transaction Network Services

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

About P97

P97 Networks provides secure, cloud-based mobile commerce, in-vehicle payments, and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail, fuel, and vehicle manufacturing industries under the brand name PetroZone. P97's mCommerce solutions enhance the ability to attract and retain customers by securely connecting millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with merchants using identity, geolocation-based software that creates a unique mobile consumer experience. For more information, follow us on Twitter @p97networks or visit www.p97.com.

