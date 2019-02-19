Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Five Departments Complete Training in January 2019

Fresno PD one of five departments to complete Wrap Technologies 'Train the Trainer' program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today reported that trainers from the Fresno Police Department and four other departments across the country completed 'Train the Trainer' sessions in January 2019.

Since launching its 'Train the Trainer' program in October 2018, 43 U.S. police departments have received training; 171 of their trainers are now certified BolaWrap 100 instructors and can train other officers.

The Company began demonstrating the BolaWrap to police departments in early 2018. Since then, more than 700 departments have requested demonstrations of the device. To date, more than 100 of those departments have received demonstrations, and 43 of those departments have completed training sessions.

"Once a department receives a demonstration and decides they are interested in adding the BolaWrap to their less lethal toolbox, our Master Trainers execute a comprehensive training session with the department's designated trainers so that those trainers can then train the rest of their department's officers," informed Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies.

"The response from our training sessions has been extremely positive," said Lee Leatherman, Director of Training at Wrap Technologies. "Following each session, the departments gain a better appreciation for how the product works, how effective it can be in the field, and how they can move forward to train their officers to effectively deploy devices in the field," Leatherman added.

With the Company's recent hire of Rick Guilbault, the founder of TASER International's Training Academy, as Vice President of Training, the Company plans to rapidly increase the number of hours dedicated towards 'Train the Trainer' sessions in 2019 to support product sales.

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap is a registered trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

