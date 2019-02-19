Multi-Million Dollar Music Licensing Acquisition Creates Industry-First, Data-Driven Solution for Brands

Expands Music Licensing Opportunities for Artists and Brands Worldwide

Songtradr, the largest music licensing platform in the world, today announced it has acquired Big Sync Music Ltd, the world's leading full service, creative music licensing agency.

Headquartered in London, with an APAC-focused team in Singapore and a North/South America-focused team in New York, Big Sync is the largest global music buyer of its kind. Music is sourced for local, regional and worldwide advertising campaigns on behalf of well-known brands, from Dove, Knorr, Magnum and AXE to Johnnie Walker, Samsung, Amazon and Lipton. Songtradr is the only fully-automated, open music licensing marketplace in the world, with over 400,000 artists and catalogs from 190+ countries, developing real-time data intelligence, such as the utilization of streaming and social metadata to guide the licensing experience.

"Big Sync's global footprint working with major international brands combined with Songtradr's technology and our growing community of artists, creates an unparalleled music licensing solution for all parties," stated Songtradr founder and CEO, Paul Wiltshire.

Big Sync CEO and co-founder, Dominic Caisley, said, "Leveraging Songtradr's technology, we are now able to augment our services with streamlined access to a larger community of high quality music talent. Songtradr's data and technology infrastructure also allows Big Sync to match a brand's target product audience with data-matched selections of music. Combining this data intelligence with our teams' music supervision experience is a game changer and will provide our clients a more efficient and transparent service."

The acquisition was a multi-million dollar cash and equity transaction and resulted in Big Sync's co-founder, Unilever Ventures, the venture capital arm of Unilever, exiting and becoming a minority shareholder in Songtradr.

Big Sync will continue to provide independent music supervision, composition, licensing and rights management services to its blue-chip clients. The acquisition represents a paradigm shift for music licensing worldwide, providing brands, rights owners, creative agencies and artists, unmatched services, and increased transparency.

For more information about Songtradr, please visit: www.songtradr.com. Follow Songtradr on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on Big Sync Music, please visit www.bigsyncmusic.com. Follow Big Sync on Twitter.

About Big Sync Music

Big Sync Music is the world's leading full service, creative music supervision agency working directly for brands and their partner agencies. With operations in London, New York, Stockholm and Singapore, the company works on hundreds of projects every month for clients such as critically acclaimed and award-winning global campaigns from Magnum, Samsung, AXE, Dove, Ponds, Lipton, Marmite and Knorr.

About Songtradr

Songtradr connects artists to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated, worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators control their content and rights and have the ability to monetize their music through licensing to all forms of media, including distribution to all major streaming platforms. Using Songtradr's proprietary technologies, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives, can easily license music from a vast community of artists, bands, record labels and publishers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005135/en/

Contacts:

Sasha Quintana, Chatter Republic for Songtradr

Sasha@chatterrepublic.com