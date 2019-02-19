Blyncsy, Inc.: Blyncsy and Panasonic Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Connected Vehicle Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Today, Blyncsy, Inc. and Panasonic Corporation of North America have announced a Strategic Alliance, in which Blyncsy will utilize its technology and integration services to develop ITS and connected vehicle solutions that will run on the CIRRUS by Panasonic platform. Specifically, Blyncsy will supply Panasonic with connected vehicle applications and technology to assist with safety and efficiency improvements on roadways utilizing connected vehicle technologies. Blyncsy's applications can provide real-world solutions powered by CIRRUS by Panasonic.

"Panasonic is committed to delivering on the significant potential of connected vehicle technology. However, we feel strongly that no single organization can transform transportation alone. To really 'move the needle' we'll need to build and participate in a rich ecosystem of partners. Our partnership with Blyncsy demonstrates a commitment to this approach, and we are excited to work together to accelerate this inflection moment in transportation and mobility," said Chris Armstrong, Director of Smart Mobility.

"Today's announcement marks a fundamental shift in how connected vehicle technologies will be delivered in the future. Our goal is to improve our roadways and save lives in the process. The tools that connected vehicle technologies provide us are unlike anything experienced by our industry previously. Panasonic and Blyncsy have teamed up to accelerate the deployment of connected vehicle technologies across the country, and that acceleration starts today," said Mark Pittman, Blyncsy CEO.

The first Blyncsy applications are already running in beta on the CIRRUS Platform and scaling up to be available to customers.

About Panasonic

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies, and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

About Blyncsy

Blyncsy is a tech start-up headquartered in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Through the power of big data and location analytics, Blyncsy helps its customers understand how connected devices are moving throughout an environment. Blyncsy's powerful platform assists departments of transportation, cities and other private and public entities to better understand the habits and trends of people to generate insights and improve our roadways. Blyncsy was founded to give DOTs, cities, companies and leaders better decision-making tools to intelligently facilitate the movement of people and goods. Blyncsy is Movement Data Intelligence™ delivered.

